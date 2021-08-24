Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Dying Light 2 Trailer From Xbox Gamescom 2021

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Gamescom 2021 showcase brought another trailer for Dying Light 2. The published material presents, among other things, fragments of gameplay. Today's Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase began with the presentation of Dying Light 2. On this occasion, a trailer containing gameplay footage was published. We see how the protagonist fights (not necessarily against zombies) and performs various stunts. If you're interested, you can watch the video below.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Stunts#Xbox Gamescom 2021#Parkour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream Premieres August 25; One Hour Before Opening Night Live

Microsoft have announced the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, premiering one hour ahead of Gamescom: Opening Night Live. The Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream premieres August 25th 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST, 7 p.m. CEST) via Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube. Russian and Chinese users can also view the event via VK.com and Bilibili respectively.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup. The...
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Oxenfree Sequel Coming to PS4 and PS5

Return to Camena in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5 following an announcement during the Playstation Blog’s Indie Showcase. Developers Night School Studios had a hit on its hands back in 2016 with the release of Oxenfree garnering praise from critics and gamers alike. Blending supernatural elements with a grounded and intimate coming-of-age story Oxenfree focused on high schooler Alex who along with her friends tap into a ghostly signal and attempt to solve the mysteries of Edwards Island.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Darksiders III Is Finally Coming to Switch Next Month

Originally released back in 2018, Darksiders III is a fast-paced and frenetic action game in which you play as Fury, who is tasked with hunting down the seven deadly sins. And now, three years later, THQ Nordic has finally announced that the game will be coming to the Switch next month as well.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Episode Two for the Silent Hill Mod for Fallout 4 is available for download

Back in February, we informed you about a Silent Hill mod for Fallout 4. And today, we are happy to report that its second episode is available for download. As the modder states, Whispering Hills basically turns Fallout 4 into a Silent Hill-like Nightmare. From now on you will be surrounded by Thick Fog, strange sounds and occasionally being dragged into an otherworld where monsters (SirenHead, Mumblers, Lyingfigures, Ghouls, Silent hill Nurses, Twin head Screamers and Dogs) await you. Moreover, Pyramidhead is also present in this mod.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Garden Story surprise-launches today on Nintendo Switch & PC

As formally revealed at Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games have decided to surprise-launch Garden Story on Nintendo Switch and PC today. Garden Story is a hybrid of different genres, with some intense combat combined with farming and city-building, as the launch trailer illustrates. There are a few different weapons to swap between to battle different types of invasive “Rot,” creatures that are ruining the world. When you, the Guardian of the Grove, are not fighting though, you will be talking with charming citizens and helping to foster a community.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Getting a Demo Next Week; Screenshots Released

Today Bandai Namco announced that its upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise is getting a demo, and it’s coming soon. The demo will be released on August 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and will feature battle tutorials, camping, cooking, skits, and subquests, culminating in a battle against a powerful boss.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Godfall Out Now on PS4, Fire and Darkness Expansion Also Available

After launching for PS5 last year, Counterplay Games’ Godfall is now available on PS4. Those who purchase the previous-gen version, whether it’s the Deluxe Edition ($60) or Ascended Edition ($70) can upgrade for free to the PS5 version. Matchmaking is also available in beta form and allows for players on both consoles to party up.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Battlefield 2042' Playtest Footage Leaked Online, More Details Revealed

Multiple clips of gameplay footage of the early “Battlefield 2042” technical playtest have begun to surface online as testers start capturing videos of the game despite their NDA with the developers. Many of the leaked videos have since been taken down by EA, but more clips have started appearing on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy