New Dying Light 2 Trailer From Xbox Gamescom 2021
Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase brought another trailer for Dying Light 2. The published material presents, among other things, fragments of gameplay. Today's Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase began with the presentation of Dying Light 2. On this occasion, a trailer containing gameplay footage was published. We see how the protagonist fights (not necessarily against zombies) and performs various stunts. If you're interested, you can watch the video below.www.gamepressure.com
