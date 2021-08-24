Cancel
SUBJECT: Narcotics Sales Arrest / Felon in possession of a loaded firearm

 7 days ago

During the month of August 2021, the Neighborhood Policing Team (NPT) received several complaints regarding a nuisance residence in the 3400 block of Naples Drive. NPT officers notified the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) regarding narcotics activity occurring at the residence. DEU Detectives conducted a narcotics investigation and identified the resident, Kevin Hlyt, as being involved in the narcotics activity. Detectives developed probable cause to author a search warrant for the residence.

