Utah's T.J. Pledger has a great opportunity this season, one he's worked hard for
The University of Utah football program has developed an incredible reputation over the years at the running back position. The Utes have consistently evaluated and developed good players to handle the run game. One player that came to Utah because of that reputation was T.J. Pledger, who has been with the program since the year began and heads into the season feeling quite confident about where he's at in his game.247sports.com
Comments / 0