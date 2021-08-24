Cancel
Kin: AMC+ Drops Deadly Trailer for Irish Crime Drama

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish gang drama Kin, premiering September 9 on AMC+, unveiled a deadly first trailer and key art for the series today. The clip zeroes in on a devastating war that has begun by a murder in a family where loyalty is paramount. Starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil, Boardwalk Empire), Clare Dunne...

www.tvfanatic.com

