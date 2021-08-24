Donald Gene Newman, 69

Donald Gene Newman, age 69 of Aberdeen, Ohio died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Donald was a 1969 graduate of Georgetown High School and then served over forty years in law enforcement. He began his career as a dispatcher for the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, then as an officer with the Georgetown Police Department, a Deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and then served and retired as Captain and Assistant Chief of the Ripley Police Department. Donald also served in the United States Army Reserves during the Viet Nam War. He was born September 11, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Gene and Jeanette Marion (Eyestone) Newman. He was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law – Lowell Reid.

Donald is survived by one son – Daniel Newman of Aberdeen, Ohio; one daughter – Barbara Evans and husband Ryan of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one grandchild – Ava Evans; two sisters – Cheryl Fender and husband Randy of Lake Waynoka, Ohio and Tammie Mers and husband Rick of Georgetown, Ohio; nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate.Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Inurnment will follow the services in the Confidence Cemetery with Military Services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa; padding-bottom: 5px; padding-top: 10px; } .neFileBlock .neCaption { font-size: 85%; } https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/web1_Newman-Don.jpg