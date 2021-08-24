Lafayette man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police arrested a Lafayette, Ind., man Tuesday for sexual misconduct with a minor. ISP began investigating Lukas Groen, 25, Lafayette, Ind., on May 6 after receiving a tip from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services, a news release from police said. The investigation eventually revealed that Groen had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under 16 years old while in Vermillion County.wibqam.com
