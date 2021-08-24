Former high school stars Holifield and Harris to return home to play for Lourdes

For those who follow high school basketball in the area, the names Joey Holifield and Jackie Harris should be very familiar.

Holifield starred at Cardinal Stritch and was the All-Blade player of the year in 2020 and Harris was a standout player at St. Francis and made the All-Blade team in 2019.

After the duo spent time at Oakland University, and Wayne State in Harris' case, they will be returning to the Toledo area to play at Lourdes University for coach Dennis Hopson.

Holifield played sparingly in his lone season at Oakland and wanted a new challenge playing for Lourdes.

“It was definitely a deep process for me coming from Oakland,” Holifield said. “But I thought things through and I thought for myself first. I wanted to bring something back home and that's my goal is to win some titles here. And why not win back in the city that raised me? I think it's a good fit and I think playing for [Hopson] is a really good idea and I think we have some pieces to have a really good year.”

Harris started at Oakland and then transferred to Wayne State before deciding to play for Lourdes.

“The past two seasons didn't really go for me as planned or how I really wanted them to go,” Harris said. “When I decided to leave Wayne State, coach Hopson reached out to me and explained to me how at Lourdes, this [is] our home, and the amount of love we'll have going there.”

Holifield says he sees a lot of himself in Hopson — the Toledo native and former Ohio State and NBA player — and that was one thing that drew him to Lourdes.

“We have a pretty good relationship,” Holifield said. “He's always very honest. What he was saying was that he cares about helping me getting my flow back with my game because when I left Oakland I didn't really play that much. He cared about helping me and that's what I like about him the most. I think we'll get even closer. I think in some ways, we think alike. I know he loves winning and he's a competitor and I love winning and I'm a competitor.”

Harris is also close with Hopson dating back to when he was a seventh-grader at Bedford while Hopson was the head coach there.

“Throughout high school, he was a mentor for me,” Harris said. “Whenever I needed something, I could just text him. Whenever I needed to work out, I could just text him. That's really where our relationship started.”

Last season at Oakland, Holifield played 5.3 minutes per game and averaged 1.7 points and 0.6 rebounds per contest.

“First off, I want to thank all the Oakland coaches and the Oakland community for having me,” Holifield said. “It wasn't anything negative as far as the school or the team. It just wasn't the right fit. Moving forward, I learned a lot about the game, which I can take with me this season and in my future. I'm ready. I think I got a lot better and I'm ready mentally.”

While it might not have been his initial plan, Holifield is grateful for the opportunity to return home and play in front of the local fans.

“I always dreamed as a kid of playing college somewhere,” Holifield said. “I never thought it would be back home. But I have nothing against playing at home. Me being able to come back home and play in front of the community that raised me and have the ability to win something, there is no better thing than that.”

Harris averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Wayne State last season in 17.3 minutes per contest. As a freshman at Oakland two years ago, Harris played 7.4 minutes per game and averaged 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Harris also relishes the opportunity to play at Lourdes and is glad he gets to share it with Holifield.

“It's sweet because I've known Joey since we were in elementary school,” Harris said. “We both kind of came up together in the sense that we both had to work hard for everything. We weren't always the most talented, the fastest, or the strongest. We both had to work for what we have. When we both decided to transfer, we were talking back and forth about how cool it would be to play together and especially to come home and play together. That's when we decided we were going to make this happen.”