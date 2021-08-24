Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Former high school stars Holifield and Harris to return home to play for Lourdes

By By Brian Buckey / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNi9X_0bbXc5Sm00

For those who follow high school basketball in the area, the names Joey Holifield and Jackie Harris should be very familiar.

Holifield starred at Cardinal Stritch and was the All-Blade player of the year in 2020 and Harris was a standout player at St. Francis and made the All-Blade team in 2019.

After the duo spent time at Oakland University, and Wayne State in Harris' case, they will be returning to the Toledo area to play at Lourdes University for coach Dennis Hopson.

Holifield played sparingly in his lone season at Oakland and wanted a new challenge playing for Lourdes.

“It was definitely a deep process for me coming from Oakland,” Holifield said. “But I thought things through and I thought for myself first. I wanted to bring something back home and that's my goal is to win some titles here. And why not win back in the city that raised me? I think it's a good fit and I think playing for [Hopson] is a really good idea and I think we have some pieces to have a really good year.”

Harris started at Oakland and then transferred to Wayne State before deciding to play for Lourdes.

“The past two seasons didn't really go for me as planned or how I really wanted them to go,” Harris said. “When I decided to leave Wayne State, coach Hopson reached out to me and explained to me how at Lourdes, this [is] our home, and the amount of love we'll have going there.”

Holifield says he sees a lot of himself in Hopson — the Toledo native and former Ohio State and NBA player — and that was one thing that drew him to Lourdes.

“We have a pretty good relationship,” Holifield said. “He's always very honest. What he was saying was that he cares about helping me getting my flow back with my game because when I left Oakland I didn't really play that much. He cared about helping me and that's what I like about him the most. I think we'll get even closer. I think in some ways, we think alike. I know he loves winning and he's a competitor and I love winning and I'm a competitor.”

Harris is also close with Hopson dating back to when he was a seventh-grader at Bedford while Hopson was the head coach there.

“Throughout high school, he was a mentor for me,” Harris said. “Whenever I needed something, I could just text him. Whenever I needed to work out, I could just text him. That's really where our relationship started.”

Last season at Oakland, Holifield played 5.3 minutes per game and averaged 1.7 points and 0.6 rebounds per contest.

“First off, I want to thank all the Oakland coaches and the Oakland community for having me,” Holifield said. “It wasn't anything negative as far as the school or the team. It just wasn't the right fit. Moving forward, I learned a lot about the game, which I can take with me this season and in my future. I'm ready. I think I got a lot better and I'm ready mentally.”

While it might not have been his initial plan, Holifield is grateful for the opportunity to return home and play in front of the local fans.

“I always dreamed as a kid of playing college somewhere,” Holifield said. “I never thought it would be back home. But I have nothing against playing at home. Me being able to come back home and play in front of the community that raised me and have the ability to win something, there is no better thing than that.”

Harris averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Wayne State last season in 17.3 minutes per contest. As a freshman at Oakland two years ago, Harris played 7.4 minutes per game and averaged 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Harris also relishes the opportunity to play at Lourdes and is glad he gets to share it with Holifield.

“It's sweet because I've known Joey since we were in elementary school,” Harris said. “We both kind of came up together in the sense that we both had to work hard for everything. We weren't always the most talented, the fastest, or the strongest. We both had to work for what we have. When we both decided to transfer, we were talking back and forth about how cool it would be to play together and especially to come home and play together. That's when we decided we were going to make this happen.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
413
Followers
607
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Basketball
Toledo, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Wayne, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Bedford, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hopson
Person
Jackie Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Oakland University#Ohio State#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Blade

BGSU football notebook: Primetime game at Tennessee an immediate test

BOWLING GREEN — One of Bowling Green State University’s toughest tests is also its first of the season. The Falcons travel to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for their season opener at 8 p.m. Thursday against the University of Tennessee. A primetime game against a Southeastern Conference opponent is no easy task for a Group of Five school, but this matchup in particular is amplified for a relatively inexperienced Falcons roster.
Public HealthPosted by
The Blade

Mid-American Conference announces coronavirus game cancellation policy

The Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday that forfeits will be issued to teams unable to compete because of coronavirus issues. The conference stated in a press release that a team cannot participate in a game because of a coronavirus outbreak, then that team, for purposes of conference ranking and postseason tournament seeding, will have to take a forfeit loss. The affected opponent will receive a forfeit victory.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Central Catholic loses to Benedictine, 24-14

EUCLID, Ohio — For the second week in a row, Central Catholic’s football team challenged itself with a powerhouse school from outside the Toledo area. The Irish got off to a quick start, but Cleveland Benedictine controlled the middle two quarters, and it was too much for Central Catholic to overcome.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Area shooter Farmer 14th in first Paralympic event

Taylor Farmer, a 22-year-old who was born in Toledo and raised in the Erie County village of Castalia, placed 14th in her first event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Farmer posted a qualification score of 613.2 in the Women's 10-meter Air Rifle Standing event in Monday's competition that took place at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy