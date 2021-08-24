Is there Aliens: Fireteam Elite voice chat?
Is there an Aliens: Fireteam Elite voice chat function? The latest game in the Aliens franchise is out today and is a co-op-focused online shooter where three players take on the xenomorphs, so it really makes sense for there to be some sort of Aliens: Fireteam Elite chat function. Is there even some form of Aliens: Fireteam Elite text chat? If not, how are players supposed to communicate in Cold Iron Studios’ new Aliens title? Let’s see.www.gamerevolution.com
Comments / 0