Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Miter Joints with Different Sized Weldment Profiles in SOLIDWORKS 2021

By Toby Schnaars
The SOLIDWORKS Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating structural members for welded, bolted of framed designs has always been a breeze in SOLIDWORKS, thanks to the SOLIDWORKS WELDMENTS functionality found in the SOLIDWORKS Standard, SOLIDWORKS Professional and SOLIDWORKS Premium software bundles. For years, SOLIDWORKS users have enjoyed the benefits of working from a library of simple 2D profiles and applying these profiles to a “framework” of 2D or 3D sketches. This allowed user to create a structure similar to what is shown in the following image:

blogs.solidworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joints#Miter Joint#Solidworks Professional#Solidworks Premium#Solidworks Weldment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Holo Clock unique 3D printed ring clock

Holo Clock is a unique clock created using a little 3D printing and Arduino hardware and coding by Instructables user “saulemmetquinn”. The clock uses rings to tell the time and was recently as a runner-up in the Instructables Arduino Contest. The clerk uses an Arduino Uno microcontroller together with a stepper motor which it controls to keep a precise time measurement, the 3D printed components were created in OnShape over the course of a month and everything is available including full instructions for you to build your very own via the Instructables website.
EngineeringAPS Physics

3D-Printed Components for Cold Atoms

Researchers demonstrate lighter, smaller optics and vacuum components for cold-atom experiments that they hope could enable the development of portable quantum technologies. Somaya Madkhaly of the University of Nottingham, UK, and her colleagues are on a mission to build compact equipment for quantum technologies. Ideally, such devices will be small, lightweight, and robust so that they could be used anywhere, anytime—unlike current lab-based systems, which are far from being portable. The team recently demonstrated a 3D-printed vacuum chamber that is 70% lighter than a standard vacuum chamber, something that they say could help reduce the size and weight of systems that use such chambers. Now they have used 3D-printed parts to demonstrate a compact magneto-optical trap—the starting point for many quantum technologies as well as cold-atom experiments [1].
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Learn about Machine Learning frameworks with NVIDIA

Developers and enthusiasts interested in learning more about Machine Learning frameworks may be interested in a new framework interoperability series created by the team at NVIDIA. In the first part you will learn about distinct memory layouts and how the Apache Arrow format can significantly speed up data transfers across distinct data science and machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, cuDF, CuPy, Numba, and JAX. As well as how asynchronous memory allocation facilitated by memory pools is crucial to avoid overheads as big as 90% of the overall runtime of your pipeline.
SoftwarePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Convince People You're Possessed With These SolidWorks Shortcuts

SolidWorks is a 3D computer-aided design and computer-aided engineering software for modeling parts, assemblies, and drawings. Since its initial release in 1995, it has become one of the most popular CAD and CAE programs because of its efficiency in creating objects with optimized designs, thanks to its structural analysis tools. But if you want to make the most out of it, there are a few SolidWorks tricks that you should learn in order to streamline your work process.
Computersstackoverflow.blog

Podcast 367: Building a better developer platform

No, we're not putting a paywall on the community. We chat with Stack Overflow’s CEO about the close of the Prosus acquisition and how the deal helps us empower our global community to develop technology through collective knowledge. We also discuss what our Reach and Relevance business means for you.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Fixing Common CSV Errors with Regex

A powerful, underused tool that can fix many common data problems. Regular expressions are a powerful tool that is often overlooked. In this post, I am going through several common issues with CSV files and fixing them using regular expressions. Often as a data scientist, you work with large datasets...
Computershackaday.com

Math, Optics, And CNC Combine To Hide Secret Images In Acrylic

Magic mirrors, with an LCD panel hidden behind a partially reflectively mirror, are popular for a reason — they’re a good-looking way to display useful information. A “Magic Window,” however, is an entirely different thing — and from the look of it, a far cooler one. If you’ve never seen...
EntertainmentThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Educators are Makers Too with 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS!

The 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS for Makers offers the world’s best design tools for hobbyists and personal projects. If you are an educator, wanting to learn or to make things on your own, then the 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS for Makers may be for you. For classroom instruction and educational institutions, we ask you...
Engineeringmit.edu

Smart laser cutter system detects different materials

With the addition of computers, laser cutters have rapidly become a relatively simple and powerful tool, with software controlling shiny machinery that can chop metals, woods, papers, and plastics. While this curious amalgam of materials feels encompassing, users still face difficulties distinguishing between stockpiles of visually similar materials, where the wrong stuff can make gooey messes, give off horrendous odors, or worse, spew out harmful chemicals.
ComputersHPCwire

Enter Dojo: Tesla Reveals Design for Modular Supercomputer & D1 Chip

Two months ago, Tesla revealed a massive GPU cluster that it said was “roughly the number five supercomputer in the world,” and which was just a precursor to Tesla’s real supercomputing moonshot: the long-rumored, little-detailed Dojo system. “We’ve been scaling our neural network training compute dramatically over the last few years,” said Milan Kovac, Tesla’s director of autopilot engineering. “Today, we’re barely shy of ten thousand GPUs. … But that’s not enough.”
DesignFast Company

Meet the design platform that lets even non-designers flex their creative muscles

Damian Slattery’s job is very different these days. Slattery, Fast Company‘s vice president of marketing, says clients are more demanding, expecting snappy, gorgeously designed proposals—and they want them right now. “The pace is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he says. “Clients expect our work to be thoughtful, creative, and beautiful. And fast.”
Softwaremakeuseof.com

GitHub Copilot: The Coding AI

If you're a programmer, there's a good chance you've become exhausted from writing lengthy programs (or you will!) And you've probably wondered to yourself, "What if I had someone sitting with me to help me create these programs?" Now you have GitHub Copilot, an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps you...
Career Development & AdviceThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Two SOLIDWORKS Communities- Ready and Waiting for You

Get more with your SOLIDWORKS experience by accessing and engaging in two online communities 24/7:. The SOLIDWORKS User Forum Community is where users can learn, engage, discover and share knowledge with other SOLIDWORKS users about 3DEXPERIENCE Works – desktop, cloud-connected, or pure cloud. In this community you can find answers...
Softwaremining-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.
ComputersDigital Trends

A.I. is leading a chip design revolution, and it’s only just getting started

For decades, constant innovation in the world of semiconductor chip design has made processors faster, more efficient, and easier to produce. Artificial intelligence (A.I.) is leading the next wave of innovation, trimming the chip design process from years to months by making it fully autonomous. Google, Nvidia, and others have...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Preprocessing BIG Data In Julia With Lathe

When it comes to the wonderful and vast world of machine-learning, there are many popular options that many Data Scientists choose to work worth. Truthfully, in my personal outlook on the Data Science ecosystem right now, I think that many aspects of the field are outdated while others are charging forward at the speed of light. In a way this makes sense, because an exploding industry like this has not had the time to properly mature to its size, and thus we ultimately face some issues.
EngineeringNature.com

Integrating materials databases

Materials databases, such as the Materials Project, Crystallography Open Database or Materials Cloud, make experimental and computational materials data freely available to the community and have become a key resource for materials scientists. However, retrieving and comparing data from different databases remains challenging, as queries vary in format and strategy for each database. Now, writing in Scientific Data, the Open Databases Integration for Materials Design (OPTIMADE) consortium has designed a universal application programming interface (API) to make materials databases interoperable.
CarsThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Ride-on Electric Unicorn Car – Part 3

In the first and second parts of this series we recreated and fixed our previously broken ride-on car using the power of SOLIDWORKS and SOLIDWORKS Electrical. Now that it’s up and running, our final mission is to give it a quick upgrade. We have the need for speed! In this blog, we’ll start by planning our upgrade and wiring it up in SOLIDWORKS Electrical Schematics and along the way we’ll double-check that everything fits well in 3D.
TechnologyThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

How SOLIDWORKS Connectors Can Streamline Your Business

It’s rare to find a medium- to large-sized company that uses a single authoring tool for mechanical, electrical, and electronics design. Mixed tools often result from acquisitions and mergers, and although a company’s goal might be achieving consensus on a single tool, the process of attaining that goal is often painfully slow. Data migration and conversion and user resistance are common roadblocks. Companies need to weigh their options and plan skillfully to not disrupt the product development process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy