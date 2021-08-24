Cancel
Texas State

Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations Predicted to Surpass Winter Peak in North Texas

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas is expected to increase in the coming weeks as the Delta variant spreads among unvaccinated individuals. According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, a model made by forecasters at UT Southwestern Medical Center shows that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dallas County and Tarrant County could surpass their winter peaks by early September.

