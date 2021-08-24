Gramicci x Brain Dead Collection Release Date, Info, Price

One of the greatest shoes of all time is most certainly the Air Jordan 3. This shoe was created by the mind of Tinker Hatfield who remains one of the biggest legends in the history of sneaker design. Having said that, fans are always looking forward to brand new Jordan 3 offerings, and for the most part, Jumpman has certainly delivered on that front. Every few months, Jumpman unveils some new offerings and as you can imagine, the sneakerheads are always watching with excitement as the prospect of new shoes is always a thrill.