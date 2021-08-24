Absentee Ballotpedia

With less than three weeks to go before residents with the IKM-Manning Community School District head to their voting locations, determining the outcome of a $19.95 million bond referendum, the district is offering details on absentee voting rules and distributing videos about their facilities’ needs in both Manning and Irwin. New voting laws have gone into effect this year, requiring registered voters to request an absentee ballot before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The form can be downloaded through the link included below and then either mailed or hand-delivered to the County Auditor’s office of residency in Audubon, Carroll, Crawford or Shelby Counties. The ballots will be mailed and those must be filled out and returned to the Auditor’s Office by Sept. 14. The delivery can only be made by the voter, someone in the voter’s household, an immediate family member or a special delivery agent and must be in the auditor’s possession by 8 p.m. on election night to be counted. As of Wednesday, early voting is allowed at any of those auditor’s offices. IKM-Manning Superintendent, Trevor Miller, says they want to ensure the community members have the most accurate and up-to-date information on these new voting rules. “We know that many residents are opting to vote absentee. It’s important to know which changes have gone into effect so that everyone in our community can ensure their vote gets counted,” he says. And getting the facts is important to Miller, the school board and the bond committee as they have created videos on the proposed renovation plans. The three videos produced to date include the CEO of a thriving Manning business who has five children in the district, educators and community members. They can also be found by following the links below.