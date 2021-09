The Baltimore area finally hosts another PGA Tour event starting Thursday as the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs continue with the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. This is the third-oldest tournament in golf, with only the U.S. Open and British Open contested longer, but the Baltimore area has not hosted a PGA Tour event since the 1962 Eastern Open. The unfamiliar course could open things up for an unlikely contender, but a star-studded 2021 BMW Championship field headlined by world No. 1 Jon Rahm will be fighting hard for FedEx Cup points. Fellow major champions like Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka also are expected to be in the thick of it.