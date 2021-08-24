Girls XC: Bullard runs 2nd, Rusk 3rd at Colton Shieldes Memorial meet

Source - Metro Creative Connection

TYLER — Cross country officially got under way for a number of high schools on Saturday, including Bullard and Rusk, who ran in the Bishop Gorman-Colton Shieldes Memorial Meet, which was contested at Faulkner Park.

In the Varsity Girls division, Bullard tallied 39 to take the runner up spot in the team standings, with Rusk (74) coming in third place.

Bishop Gorman scored 34 points to win the team title.

Sophomore Riley Roberts from Bullard finished first in the 2-mile race where she ran a 13.12.

Claire Tipton, a Rusk freshman, posted a time of 13.48 to take third place, with Bullard's Ana Morales nailing down fifth, coming in at 14.32.

Lady Eagle Madeline Baldwin stopped the time piece on 14.37 to end up in sixth place.

Completing the top 10 finishers for the girls was Emerson Cowart from Ballard, who came in eighth place after running a 14.42.

Other Bullard participants were Berlyn Grossman (12th), Alyssa Bryant (13th) and Sierra Brown (17th).

Completing the order of finish for team Rusk was Chassidey Lusk (21st), Tori Green (27th), Kaitlyn Hardy (24th), Christina Alaniz (25th) and Jasmine vences (27th).

In the Varsity Boys division, Rusk's top finisher was Roberto Santaoloya (18th, 22.24).

Abraham Flores (23rd, 25.51) and Paden Wilcox (25th, 27.31) also competed for the Eagles.

The top-three teams in the team standings were Palestine (21), Bishop Gorman (50) and Shreveport Force (home school) (65).

Isaac Natera of Bishop Gorman was the first to cross the finish line. He complete the 3.1 configuration in a clocking of 18.10.