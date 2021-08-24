Cancel
Lewis County, WA

No Changes Reported After Hand Recount of Napavine Fire Levy Ballots

By Eric Rosane / ericr@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The hand recount results for Lewis County Fire District No. 5's levy lid lift measure are seen printed out Monday afternoon at the Lewis County Auditor’s Office in Chehalis.

Lewis County Fire District 5's levy initiative was still failing by two votes following a Monday morning hand recount, officials with the Lewis County Auditor's Office said, and no changes in final vote counts were reported.

An afternoon meeting of the Lewis County Canvassing Board reaffirmed the previous election certification: The Napavine fire authority's attempt to increase the area's levied amounts to $1.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value still failed with 927 ballots in support, 928 ballots against it and one undervote recorded.

The recount was conducted by Chief Deputy Auditor Tom Stanton and Elections Supervisor Terry Jouper. The department hand counted all 1,856 ballots and compared them with the machine totals. A total of 19 voter precincts returned ballots that were recorded in this election.

"We were in a way happy to do it just to have a full count of a race and keep people's minds at ease," Jouper said.

When it filed for the recount, the Napavine fire authority also put down a $464 deposit with the auditor's office. That money will be forfeited since the results of the recount failed to change.

The recount was open to view by members of the public.

