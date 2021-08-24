Cancel
Former AG Candidate, Raph Graybill, Sues JD Hall Over 'Transphobia'

Cover picture for the articleRaph Graybill (D) lost to Republican (R) Austin Knudsen by 16 points in the general election. One would think that with tail tucked firmly between his legs, that he would be hiding beneath a rock, licking his wounds. But apparently, he’s busy suing the state he once ran to serve, as last week he filed lawsuits to oppose legislation that legislators passed and the governor signed to defend the lives of the unborn.

