Rockers React to the Death of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A true rock 'n' roll legend has died, as the news was revealed Tuesday (Aug. 24) that Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts had passed at the age of 80. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," a statement issued by his publicist revealed, while asking for privacy for his family and bandmates. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

