New Teasers For Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Highlight Each Of The Unique Stories In The Film

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen in the official trailer that was released months ago, Wes Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch,” brings together a collection of stories that were to be published in the fictional American magazine that is based in a fictional French city. Yes, it’s very quirky and very Wes Anderson. And now, Searchlight Pictures has taken it upon themselves to release three separate teasers that highlight each of the stories you’ll see in the film.

