What A Spectacle! Over 1.2 Million Wildebeests Begin Annual Kenya-Tanzania Migration

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAROK, Kenya — When the Covid-19 pandemic hit Kenya’s tourism sector in 2020, Magret Sanaipei Sayaru, a 67-year-old mother of five, lost a key source of income. Sayaru sells beads to tourists at the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County, and usually, the months of July, August, and September are good for business. During these months, over 1.2 million animals, mostly wildebeests, and […]

