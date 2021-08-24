What A Spectacle! Over 1.2 Million Wildebeests Begin Annual Kenya-Tanzania Migration

Germany added the United States to its "high-risk" area list and will soon tighten entry restrictions for unvaccinated travelers who had recently been in the U.S. Starting Sunday, travelers who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an “important reason” for entering. Those who are unvaccinated or unable to show proof of recovery will need to self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival. The quarantine period can end on the fifth day with proof of a negative COVID-19 test.