Lorde Shares Satirical Meaning Behind 'Mood Ring' Lyrics

 7 days ago
Lorde's third studio album Solar Power is finally here. One of the buzziest tracks on the record is 'Mood Ring,' which takes a hard look at wellness culture. Ahead of the track's release, Lorde released a statement about the satirical lense through which she wrote the lyrics. "This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me," Lorde shared. "Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into '60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again. That really resonated to me when writing this album."

