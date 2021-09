Dave Grohl couldn't be happier to have Foo Fighters back out on the road — but he admitted that there's still fear about touring with Covid remaining an ongoing cause for concern. Grohl spoke to NME, and explained, “For the two-and-a-half hours onstage, it feels amazing. It’s the other hours of the day that pose a bit of a challenge because of all the new requirements and restrictions and guidelines. You have to be really careful out there. When you’re traveling with a crew of 60 people from state-to-state and venue-to-venue, you try your best to stay within your band bubble because the wheels could fall off at any moment. You wake up every day and cross your fingers and hope that we make it to the stage that day.”