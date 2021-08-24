'We’ve Never Had A Coach Like Her': Kelly Clarkson Raves Of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is the latest addition to the celebrity coach panel of The Voice, and Kelly Clarkson is here for it. The trailblazing American Idol alum appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (August 23) and, among other topics, raved about Grande joining the hit NBC competition series. Clarkson dished to Fallon that although she ran into Grande a few times before, the two powerhouse singers never had the opportunity to talk until they both worker on the show. Now, Clarkson gushed “I love her” — and revealed what makes her stand out among the rest of the coaches. Clarkson said of Grande: