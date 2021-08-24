Fast-paced retro first-person shooter roguelite Into the Pit announced for Xbox One, PC

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."