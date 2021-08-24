Cancel
Video Games

Fast-paced retro first-person shooter roguelite Into the Pit announced for Xbox One, PC

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Humble Games and developer Nullpointer Games have announced fast-paced retro first-person shooter roguelite Into the Pit for Xbox One and PC (Steam). It will launch on October 19, and will also be available via Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC. Here is an overview of the game, via...

#Xbox One#First Person Shooter#Retro#Humble Games#Nullpointer Games
