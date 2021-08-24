Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to console this holiday

Ever since its release back in 2016, Stardew Valley has garnered an absolutely massive number of players, way more than solo developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone ever would have anticipated. Inspired by the Harvest Moon franchise, Stardew Valley appealed to players who wanted to become immersed in a virtual country lifestyle. In addition, it attracted Harvest Moon fans who felt disappointed by that series’ later entries. Now it looks like more people than ever will get to try the game out, as Barone announced on today’s ID@Xbox Showcase that Stardew Valley will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC.