Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to console this holiday
Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Xbox consoles this holiday, Microsoft announced. Get the details below, via Microsoft. We’re bringing cloud gaming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday, enabling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play 100-plus games right from the cloud and discover new games with the click of a button. It’s a way for console gamers to play some of their favorite games as quickly as possible, jump into games with friends more easily, and try out Xbox Game Pass titles before installing them.www.gematsu.com
