Thanks to a Steam sale, that’s just $0.99 for Psychonauts and $1.99 for Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin. I respect the last-minute hustle of anyone who put off playing the original Psychonauts — or its VR spin-off, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin — until the literal week before the long-time-coming sequel drops on August 25. We all have those things to fuel our procrastination. For me, it’s clothing returns, especially online. My body refuses to let me act in a timely manner. But also, yes, sometimes I get to games way later than intended.