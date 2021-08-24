Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Charlie Watts Absolutely Crush It On The Rolling Stones' 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'

digg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we send an email with the top videos from Digg. How Americans Feel About 'Cancel Culture' And Offensive Speech In Six Charts. Here's a look at how adults in the United States see cancel culture, political correctness and related issues.

digg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#The United States#Political Correctness#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is ‘Unlikely’ to Join Group’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall, according to a statement from a Stones spokesperson. Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure, according to the statement. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in; the 13-date “No Filter” tour begins in St. Lous in Sept. 26. Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but...
MusicParsons Sun

Charlie Watts: The show must go on

Charlie Watts insisted "the show must go on" after pulling out of the Rolling Stones' US tour. The 80-year-old drummer is "unlikely to be available" to join his bandmates on the US leg of their 'No Filter' tour later this year after recently undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure, and though they can't wait to have him back with them, they want to wait for him to be "fully recovered".
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Charlie Watts’ Final Performance With the Rolling Stones

The unbelievably sad news that Charlie Watts has died is just beginning to reverberate around the world. The public knew he was going to miss out on the upcoming Stones tour since he was recovering from surgery, but the 80-year-old drummer had survived past health scares unscathed and it truly seemed like he was made of steel. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in January 1963 and is the only member besides Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to appear on every record. He also didn’t miss a single concert throughout his 58-year history in the band. The last one took place August...
CelebritiesPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Charlie Watts Surprised Neil Peart Backstage

In 2003, Neil Peart came face-to-face with one of his idols, the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts. At first, the Rush drummer didn’t realize who was approaching him. “A short, older man stepped up to me, sticking out his hand and saying something I couldn't hear,” Peart recalled in his book Traveling Music : The Soundtrack to My Life and Times. “Thinking ‘Now who's this?’ I took out one of my ear monitors and said ‘Sorry, I couldn't hear you.’ He spoke again, smiling, ‘Hello, I'm Charlie Watts.’"
MusicWashington Post

Charlie Watts was a gentleman in the world’s most dangerous band

If you really want to understand the eloquence, generosity and impossible grace of Charlie Watts just listen for the first time he touches his drums on any Rolling Stones song. Two thumps at the top of “Gimme Shelter.”. Three whacks to start “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”. Three thumps, three whacks and...
MusicETOnline.com

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and More Pay Tribute

Charlie Watts is being remembered. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones drummer confirmed to ET that Watts died at age 80 at a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read in part. "... Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Reactions to the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

(Reuters) - Rock stars and other fans across the globe reacted on Tuesday to the death of Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his nearly 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones. RINGO STARR. “God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to...
MusicVulture

14 Charlie Watts Stories That Prove He Was the Rolling Stones’ Rock

Despite being in one of the biggest, most famous bands of all time, Charlie Watts was never the classic “rock star.” Contrary to the outsize personalities of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the late Rolling Stones drummer was quiet, often ambivalent about fame, and more at home playing jazz in a club than bashing away to a packed stadium. But it was that temperament, coupled with his skills behind the kit, that kept the Stones going for nearly 60 years. “Charlie’s always there, but he doesn’t want to let everybody know,” Richards once said. “There’s very few drummers like that. Everybody thinks Mick and Keith are the Rolling Stones. If Charlie wasn’t doing what he’s doing on drums, that wouldn’t be true at all. You’d find out that Charlie Watts is the Stones.”
CelebritiesLowell Sun

America kissed Charlie Watts

I find America’s lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pete Townshend & Others React To Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Death

Just minutes after the news of Charlie Watts’ passing broke, the band posted a statement from the drummer’s publicist expressing “immense sadness” at his passing and remembering him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.” Beatle Paul McCartney posted a video message in which he offered his condolences to Watts’ family and the band saying, “He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill.” McCartney then went on to characterize Watts as a musician. “Charlie was a rock,” said McCartney, “and a fantastic drummer. Steady as a rock.” Friend Elton John called...
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Music985theriver.com

Eric Clapton releases new song, “This Has Gotta Stop,” apparently lashing out at recent media criticism

Eric Clapton released a brand-new single on Friday titled “This Has Gotta Stop” that available now as a digital download and via streaming services. The mid-tempo blues-rock shuffle finds Clapton apparently railing against his detractors, perhaps in response to the media backlash he’s received in recent months over his critical comments about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and his support of Van Morrison’s protests over the U.K. government’s policies restricting live music because of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy