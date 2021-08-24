Watch Charlie Watts Absolutely Crush It On The Rolling Stones' 'Jumpin' Jack Flash'

Despite being in one of the biggest, most famous bands of all time, Charlie Watts was never the classic “rock star.” Contrary to the outsize personalities of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, the late Rolling Stones drummer was quiet, often ambivalent about fame, and more at home playing jazz in a club than bashing away to a packed stadium. But it was that temperament, coupled with his skills behind the kit, that kept the Stones going for nearly 60 years. “Charlie’s always there, but he doesn’t want to let everybody know,” Richards once said. “There’s very few drummers like that. Everybody thinks Mick and Keith are the Rolling Stones. If Charlie wasn’t doing what he’s doing on drums, that wouldn’t be true at all. You’d find out that Charlie Watts is the Stones.”