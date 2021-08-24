Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Bronx Man Indicted on Hate Crimes Charges for Slashing Man’s Face And Hurling Racist and Homophobic Slurs

By email the author:
Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rD6rF_0bbXLmk500
Ramon Castro, pictured, allegedly slashed the face of a 34-year-old man as part of an anti-gay attack in Jackson Heights in July (NYPD)

A Bronx man who allegedly slashed the face of man on Roosevelt Avenue after spewing out racial and homophobic slurs has been indicted by a Queens grand jury on multiple charges including assault as a hate crime.

Ramon Castro, 55, was arraigned Tuesday on a seven-count indictment for an alleged bias attack that took place during the early hours of July 6 at the intersection of 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Castro allegedly approached the victim, a 34-year-old man, at around 3 a.m. and yelled “I hate Latinos and f..t people.” He then proceeded to cut the victim’s left cheek with a sharp object, before running away.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. Numerous stitches were required to close the wound.

“In Queens, we value our diversity. Attacking others because of their ethnicity or who they love is never acceptable,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement.

Castro has been charged with assault in the first and second degree as a hate crime, assault in the first and second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

He has been ordered to return to court on Nov. 22. If convicted, Castro faces up to 15 years in prison.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
1K+
Followers
560
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Society
City
Jackson Heights, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
City
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melinda Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Slurs#Latinos#Elmhurst Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

Woman Punched Multiple Times in The Head at Rego Park Bus Stop in an Apparent Bias Attack

A 49-year-old woman was punched in the head while waiting for a bus in Rego Park earlier this month— in what police believe was a possible hate crime. The victim was waiting for a bus at the intersection of 63rd Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, when an unidentified female approached her and punched her multiple times in the head without provocation.
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Richmond Hill Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Smuggling Guns and Ammo Into New York

A Richmond Hill man faces up to 20 years in prison for smuggling guns and ammo over state lines into to New York City. Richard McCormick, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges Tuesday night after he allegedly bought a cache of high-capacity magazines, gun parts and ammunition at a gun show in Pennsylvania and drove them all back to New York.
Public SafetyPosted by
Queens Post

NYPD: Man Slashed Across the Face With a Knife at Court Square Station

Police are looking for a suspect who slashed a man across the face with a knife at the Court Square subway station in Long Island City earlier this month. The suspect, according to police, followed a 36-year-old man into an elevator at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 where he took out a knife and slashed the victim. The perpetrator then fled on foot out of the station.
ProtestsPosted by
Queens Post

Rally to Bring Attention to Asian Bias Attacks to be Held in Jackson Heights Tuesday

A rally will be held Tuesday evening in Jackson Heights for a Filipina nurse who was assaulted in an apparent bias attack while handing out masks on the subway. The event, which is being organized by the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns, will take place at Diversity Plaza at 6 p.m. The rally is being held to denounce hate crimes against Asian Americans, and to encourage Asians to come forward when they are victims of such attacks.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Transgender Activists Host Rally Against Transphobia in Jackson Heights After String of Attacks

A group of trans and queer activists held a rally against transphobia in Jackson Heights Wednesday in response to a string of recent bias attacks. The activists joined members of the organization Make the Road New York at Manuel De Dios Unanue Triangle (83rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue) to bring attention to six incidents in which a trans or gender non-conforming person was assaulted in Queens or Brooklyn over the last two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy