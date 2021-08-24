Bronx Man Indicted on Hate Crimes Charges for Slashing Man’s Face And Hurling Racist and Homophobic Slurs

Ramon Castro, pictured, allegedly slashed the face of a 34-year-old man as part of an anti-gay attack in Jackson Heights in July (NYPD)

A Bronx man who allegedly slashed the face of man on Roosevelt Avenue after spewing out racial and homophobic slurs has been indicted by a Queens grand jury on multiple charges including assault as a hate crime.

Ramon Castro, 55, was arraigned Tuesday on a seven-count indictment for an alleged bias attack that took place during the early hours of July 6 at the intersection of 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Castro allegedly approached the victim, a 34-year-old man, at around 3 a.m. and yelled “I hate Latinos and f..t people.” He then proceeded to cut the victim’s left cheek with a sharp object, before running away.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. Numerous stitches were required to close the wound.

“In Queens, we value our diversity. Attacking others because of their ethnicity or who they love is never acceptable,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement.

Castro has been charged with assault in the first and second degree as a hate crime, assault in the first and second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

He has been ordered to return to court on Nov. 22. If convicted, Castro faces up to 15 years in prison.