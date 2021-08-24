Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 VW Jetta Gains More Power, Driver-Assist Tech

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 7 days ago

Volkswagen has added more power and more technology to its Jetta compact sedan for the 2022 model year. The updated 2022 Jetta now makes use of a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder rated at 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, a 10-hp gain over last year’s model. The new engine, shared with VW’s Taos SUV, utilizes a version of the Miller cycle, a type of internal combustion VW says will aid fuel economy. The EPA has not yet released fuel economy ratings for the updated Jetta, though last year’s model hit 40 mpg on the highway in certain configurations.

www.autotrader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Jetta#Fuel Economy#Vw#Taos Suv#Gli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best V6 Engines Ever Made

Many automakers have been stuffing turbocharged four-cylinder engines into their cars over the past decade, which has all but diminished the V6 engine. We can’t blame them, considering many of those turbocharged engines can easily produce the same amount of power at the V6 while achieving better fuel economy. However,...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Best New Cars for Tall Drivers

It would be ideal if everyone fit into all cars, but that isn’t the case. Tall drivers often have trouble fitting into smaller vehicles, but not these options. Vehicles like the Kia Soul, BMW 7 Series, Audi A6, and Subaru Impreza are new car options that leave a little wiggle room for leggier drivers.
CarsTruth About Cars

Not Sitting Down: 2022 Volkswagen Jetta, Jetta GLI Get Refreshed

There’s new hotness in the compact-car segment, especially among the sportier models. Since Volkswagen has two compact models — the mainstream Jetta and the spiced-up Jetta GLI — it probably can’t sit idly by in a year in which Subaru drops a new WRX, the Honda Civic is all-new (with sporty versions coming soon), and Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Elantra N sport sedan. An Acura Integra is also on the way, and it might be priced in the same range.
CarsMySanAntonio

2022 Volkswagen Jetta: A Modest Makeover Brings More Value

Volkswagen knows the prospect of saddling up with a sophisticated German sedan that costs less than a comparable Honda or Mazda has been a winning formula for its Jetta compact sedan. But it’s also keenly aware of just how good rivals have become. For 2022, a refreshed Volkswagen Jetta brings engine, technology and feature upgrades that add more to its value proposition.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Volkwagen Jetta Revealed With New Engine And More Safety

Car enthusiasts love cheap hot hatches, but when cheap hot hatches aren't available, cheap hot sedans are the next best thing (or maybe cheap hot coupes). And in both of those areas, Volkswagen doesn't disappoint. For 2022 it's refreshing its Jetta and hot Jetta GLI sedans with more power and a new trim for the base model, a nip and a tuck for the sheetmetal and more tech at a lower cost for the whole line. There's even a new Sport trim for the base lineup.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 VW Jetta Debuts With More Powerful Base Model, Updated GLI

Volkswagen of America is bidding adieu to the Passat with a Limited Edition due to dwindling sales, but the smaller Jetta is here to stay as the compact sedan's popularity is increasing. Year-to-date sales are up by five percent, making it the third best-selling model in the company's US portfolio. It also comes first in terms of name awareness, along with being in second place as far as brand loyalty.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New Nissan Z revealed with retro design and 400bhp V6

Nissan has revealed the production version of the new Z sports car, which features a 400bhp twin turbo V6 powerplant and new retro-infused design. Previwed last September by the Z Proto, the new machine will be the seventh-generation of the Japanese firms Z-car line, following the 370Z. It will go on sale in the USA next year, but due to what Nissan has previously referred to as "a shrinking European sports car market and specific regulations on emissions" won't be offered in the UK.
AutoGuide.com

2023 Nissan Z Debuts With 400 HP, Retro-Cool Looks and Available Manual

Nissan late Tuesday showed off the 2023 Z in production form. No numbers here: the two-door, two-seat sports car is sticking to just that famous letter. The rest of the package looks similarly free of pretense, featuring a classic front-engine, rear-drive setup, available six-speed manual transmission, and the return of turbo power.
Home & Gardengtspirit.com

2023 Nissan Z: 7th Generation Z Car Revealed Officially

The US market version of the new Nissan Z Sports car officially premiered at a special event in New York and the sale is scheduled to begin in spring 2022 at Nissan dealers in the US. The new Nissan Z offers attractive style, advanced technology and performance. The vehicle is...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volkswagen Jetta First Look: Power to the People

Americans still buy sedans for a number of reasons. At Volkswagen, the continued demand for the Jetta—including its sporty GLI variant—is evidence those reasons include value and performance. The seventh-generation Jetta gets a refresh for the 2022 model year. The German automaker thinks the current generation is hitting a sweet...
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

VW Jetta and Jetta GLI Features Updated Engine and Styling for 2022

Volkswagen of America will add new technology and styling to both the 2022 model year Jetta and the Jetta GLI. “As the best-selling VW for more than 30 years, Jetta has proven to be a compelling value,” said Hein Schafer, senior VP for product marketing and strategy. “This refresh takes the strengths of the current generation—a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and low maintenance costs—and builds on them with a fresh design, better technology, and more access to the driver assistance features buyers are looking for. With the introduction of a new Sport trim, it is easier than ever for customers to get their hands on a vehicle with a sporty appearance at a value-oriented price point.”
CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 VW Jetta GLI Packs More Equipment, Same Engine

Earlier this week, Volkswagen officially announced the changes slated to hit the Jetta lineup for the 2022 model year, including some adjustments to the range-topping GLI. While nothing has dramatically changed from a performance standpoint, the new GLI packs updates styling, tech, and safety features. Like every 2022 Jetta, the...
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW S58 Engine Can Make 1,000 Horsepower — The New 2JZ?

When it comes to drift cars, there’s one engine that stands head and shoulders above the rest — the almighty Toyota 2JZ. The turbocharged straight-six engine that powered the Mk4 Toyota Surpra is still among the most popular engines to stuff into drift cars and race cars. Reason being is that it can pump out 1,000 horsepower with relative ease, while maintaining its reliability. Few engines on earth can match the 2JZ for tune-ability and durability. However, there’s one new engine that just might be able to hang with Toyota’s legendary engine — the BMW S58.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the Honda K-Series Engine Reliable?

Honda engines have always been known as being reliable, fuel-efficient, and high-revving. Those three adjectives work very well when describing the K-Series engine, which first appeared in 2001. That engine has shown up in many different Honda and Acura products over the past 20 years, which leads us to believe that it is indeed reliable. But just how reliable is it?
NFLgmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac Escalade Driver Assist Tech Package Becomes Touring Package

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade will introduce a new Touring Package, which is a revised and re-named version of the Driver Assist Tech Package that was offered for the 2021 model year. Order the new Touring Package (RPO code ST1) for the 2022 Cadillac Escalade will add the following equipment to...
Carsidrivesocal.com

2022 Volkswagen Jetta Reveal: Updated Engine, Styling, Trims And Tech

The beloved Volkswagen Jetta is getting a facelift in 2022. And the 2022 VW Jetta reveal includes updated styling, engine improvements, and high-tech new features for both the Jetta and Jetta GLI. ✅ Southern California’s Volkswagen HQ –> Ontario Volkswagen. 2022 VW Jetta Reveal: A New Take on a Favorite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy