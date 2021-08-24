2022 VW Jetta Gains More Power, Driver-Assist Tech

Volkswagen of America will add new technology and styling to both the 2022 model year Jetta and the Jetta GLI. “As the best-selling VW for more than 30 years, Jetta has proven to be a compelling value,” said Hein Schafer, senior VP for product marketing and strategy. “This refresh takes the strengths of the current generation—a spacious interior, excellent fuel economy, and low maintenance costs—and builds on them with a fresh design, better technology, and more access to the driver assistance features buyers are looking for. With the introduction of a new Sport trim, it is easier than ever for customers to get their hands on a vehicle with a sporty appearance at a value-oriented price point.”