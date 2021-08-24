2022 VW Jetta Gains More Power, Driver-Assist Tech
Volkswagen has added more power and more technology to its Jetta compact sedan for the 2022 model year. The updated 2022 Jetta now makes use of a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder rated at 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, a 10-hp gain over last year’s model. The new engine, shared with VW’s Taos SUV, utilizes a version of the Miller cycle, a type of internal combustion VW says will aid fuel economy. The EPA has not yet released fuel economy ratings for the updated Jetta, though last year’s model hit 40 mpg on the highway in certain configurations.www.autotrader.com
