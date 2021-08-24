Attention incoming introverts
Greetings fellow introverts! Ready to emerge from your cozy cocoons and start your college experience?. …Yeah, me neither. But that’s okay — I know you can do it. While starting college can be difficult for anyone — especially those who find socialization challenging and at times draining — starting college as an introvert during the COVID-19 pandemic is something else entirely. The pandemic brought accessibility and convenience. It forced more no-contact options, such as online ordering, virtual appointments, and classes over Zoom. So us introverts burrowed farther into our shells, slinking into our fuzzy sweatpants and oversized T-shirts — relishing in the comfort the extroverted world loves to steal from us.www.campustimes.org
