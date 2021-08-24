Cancel
Ware County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Ware; Southern Ware A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Echols, central Ware and northern Clinch Counties through 230 PM EDT At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Argyle, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Homerville, Argyle, Statenville, Du Pont, Boggy Bay, Mayday, Manor, Cogdell and Braganza. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

