Petaluma, CA

Volleyball girls ready for repeat

By CHRISTIAN KALLEN
Sonoma Index Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma Valley High girls turned out for volleyball trials earlier this month, rewarding the team’s success with high student participation and enthusiasm. “The coaches agree that the volleyball talent in Pfeiffer Gym is as high as it has ever been,” said head coach Brian Perkins of the varsity squad. “The varsity team is full of talent, including a number of players we haven't seen on the court since 2019,” due to their choosing other sports during the limited two-season 2020-21 season.

