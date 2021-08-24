Cancel
VIDEO: Lorde Kicks Off Corden Residency With "Solar Power" Performance

By Otis Junior
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde is set to appear on the The Late Late Show with James Corden for the entire week, and kicked off the residency last night. She appeared on the temporarily (and jokingly) renamed The Lorde Lorde Show with Lorde to perform the title track of her newest album Solar Power.

