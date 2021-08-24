Cancel
Optimistic That it Will Snow This Year, Rocky Mountain Updates Blizzard Fat Bike

By Jeff Barber
singletracks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFat bikes, as a category, have been fairly stagnant since exploding onto the scene in the early ’10s. Meanwhile, mountain bike geometry continues to get more progressive, generally leaving riders in snowy climates out in the cold when it comes to modern and more aggressive geometry. So, for 2022 Rocky Mountain decided to update the Blizzard fat bike, with “aggressive trail geometry and a no-nonsense mountain bike ride character.”

