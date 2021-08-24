Optimistic That it Will Snow This Year, Rocky Mountain Updates Blizzard Fat Bike

When I was younger, if ever I had passed a fellow hiker stabbing at the ground with hiking poles, it made me curious, as if they’d lost their skis and the slopes and the snow. But as I grew wiser to the sport, it became clear that trekking poles were hiking essentials. The best trekking poles help to cushion shock to your knees and ankles, and reduce the amount of weight supported by your back. Not only do trekking poles hiking offer extra support — more so than a single hiking staff — but also provide stability on precarious terrain, preventing injuries. Along with the basics, like hiking backpacks and water, trekking poles are a must. Here’s how to find the best trekking poles to add to your hiking gear list.