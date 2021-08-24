Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Nature’s Path Releases Its Second Generation of Limited Edition Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Oatmeal

By Press Release
nosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn conjunction with the release of its ROC Oatmeal, Nature’s Path conducted a national survey to find out how much people know about Regenerative Organic Agriculture. Despite the fact 62% of people surveyed say they regularly purchase organic fruits and vegetables, 63% say they are not familiar with Regenerative Organic Agriculture at all.

www.nosh.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regenerative Agriculture#Organic Products#Roc Oatmeal#Target#Thrive Market#Naturespath Com#Path Organic Foods#Usda#Non Gmo Project#Que Pasa#Envirokidz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
AgricultureFairfield Sun Times

Hydroponics Reveals That Organic Food Is About Ideology, Not Sustainability

Organic food producers, which eschew synthetic pesticides for "natural" ones, regularly market their products as more sustainable than conventional offerings, but they're not. An analysis of 71 studies by Oxford University researchers revealed that organic milk, cereals, and pork generated higher greenhouse gas emissions per product. A more damning study published in 2018 found that organic peas farmed in Sweden have a 50% larger impact on climate change than conventional peas. Organically-farmed winter wheat is even worse – it's almost 70% more intensive. Driving these differences is that fact that organic farming has lower yields for almost every crop type. When it comes to the foods that provide the bulk of humanity's calories – corn, wheat, and most vegetables – yields with conventional agriculture are more than 25% higher. Put simply, there's not currently enough arable land to feed the world with organic food. Either millions – or even billions – would starve or more rainforest would need to be chopped down to clear land for agriculture. Neither option sounds very sustainable.
AgriculturePosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

FLAGSTONE FOODS PLANS TO SOURCE 100% OF ITS ALMONDS FROM BEE-FRIENDLY FARMS BY 2025

As a part of its landmark Healthy Bees, Happy Snackers initiative, Minneapolis-based Flagstone Foods, a premier private label manufacturer of snack nuts, trail mixes and other nut-based snacks, announced its commitment to promoting a more sustainable almond industry by sourcing 100% of its almonds from bee-friendly farms by 2025, the first such manufacturer commitment from the private label nut industry. This pledge furthers the company’s longstanding commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing practices that protect the environment and lift up farmers and farming communities around the world. “As North America’s leader in private label snack nuts, few buy as many almonds as we do. We believe this distinction includes a responsibility to cultivate a more sustainable almond industry,” says Flagstone Foods' Chief Executive Officer Robert Scalia. “We aim to collaborate with almond growers, processors and bee-friendly organizations through our Healthy Bees, Happy Snackers initiative, all focused on supporting the needs of the honey bee, which ultimately aids the almond industry as a whole.” Honey bees, critical to pollinating over one-third of the U.S. food supply and directly responsible for nearly 100% of almonds, are disappearing at a high rate. In fact, on average 40% of honey bee colonies die each year due to poor nutrition, pesticides, parasites and pathogens. While California produces the majority of the world’s almonds on over 1.5 million acres, only a fraction of that acreage is verified as bee-friendly. In addition to its sourcing pledge, the Healthy Bees, Happy Snackers program includes verification and certification of bee-friendly farming practices, a commitment to sustainable farming practices more broadly, and charitable contributions to Project Apis m., an organization that funds honey bee research and expansion of pollinator habitat and forage. “Because some bee-friendly farming practices are in their infancy in terms of farm adoption, we understand that sourcing bee-friendly almonds may be more difficult than through traditional practices. However, this is the right thing to do, and we consider it part of our mission to help bring others along in our sustainability journey,” says Flagstone Foods’ SVP Global Procurement Scott Easterwood. Support of Bee-Friendly Farming Practices Flagstone Foods is focused on establishing traceable and sustainable sourcing practices with its global supply chain — and in this case, with almond growers. The company now partners with select growers and processors such as Pomona Farming, a leader in sustainable and bee-friendly farming practices and one of California’s largest almond growers with approximately 40,000 acres across the Central Valley. Certified through the Pollinator Partnership, Pomona currently dedicates over 3,300 acres (more than 8%) to providing forage for pollinators and has planted more than 30 different varieties of bee-friendly plants, with bloom cycles staged throughout the year. Pomona also hosts more than 700 honey-bee hives over the winter at its three Bee Sanctuaries — each boasting warm weather, plentiful water and several hundred contiguous acres of flowers and forage. Bee-Friendly Certification and Verification Programs Flagstone Foods will use the most current certification and verification programs, including the Pollinator Partnership’s Bee Friendly Farming program, to verify that almond suppliers are following bee-friendly farming practices including: • Providing abundant resources for pollinators by dedicating a minimum of 3% of farmland to habitat • Mitigating the impacts of pesticides and eliminating the use of high-risk pesticides • Providing nesting sites and responsibly managing hives These standards are science-based and field-tested, guaranteeing that the actions farmers take on Flagstone Foods’ behalf will directly improve pollinator wellbeing by addressing the four main causes that are negatively impacting bee health — pathogens, parasites, pesticides and poor nutrition. Bee-Friendly Philanthropic Support Flagstone Foods will also support bee health through charitable contributions to Project Apis m. and its Seeds for Bees® program, which provides almond growers with seeds and skills to create habitat and forage for bees while also improving soil health. Seeds for Bees also works with the Pollinator Partnership to help farmers and growers meet the requirements for Bee Friendly Farming certification. “We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our commitment to restoring healthy bee populations,” says Flagstone Foods’ Senior Vice President Marketing & Innovation Sarah Testa. “Our commitment is an extension of our company's belief that goodness grows out of appreciation. On behalf of Flagstone Foods, we extend our deep appreciation to beekeepers, our grower partners, and of course to the mighty honey bee."
Agriculturepnwag.net

Pioneer: Growers Prefer Integrated Approach to Extend Life of CRW Traits

In many portions of the country, conditions such as mild winters and low moisture are making it likely that growers should expect the recent rise in corn rootworm pressure to continue into next season. For those with affected or at-risk fields, it could mean plants with damaged root systems, poor seed set and yield loss. A critical component of any management plan is using defensive corn rootworm trait technology, and according to a recent poll of U.S. corn growers by Pioneer, most growers prefer partnering traits with a combination of best management practices such as crop rotation and scouting to help maximize and prolong efficacy. Pioneer Agronomy Manager Matt Essick reviewed more than 900 responses. What is his advice for dealing with this challenging pest?
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Second Generation Biofuels Market Outlook and Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2028

Second generation biofuels are developed to overcome the limitations associated with traditional biofuels. Production of traditional biofuels faces barriers such as threat to biodiversity and food versus fuel issues. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are produced from a range of non-food crops and waste biomass. Also, second generation biofuel production is more energy efficient than the conventional fossil fuels. Such biofuels minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 90%; thus, are more environment-friendly.
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

KeHE Exclusive Brand Carries Its Natural, Organic Focus into Bakery

Made With, the exclusive brand of KeHE Distributors, is hot out the oven with its first bakery lineup. The Boulder, Colo.-based company that produces more than 100 products under the Made With name exclusively for KeHE Distributors and its roster of independent grocery retailers has previously focused on product development within the frozen foods, shelf-stable foods and fresh food perimeter categories, but is planning a new line of bakery products to be released in September.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Trouw Nutrition and Wageningen University strengthen collaboration on sustainable livestock production

Trouw Nutrition, Nutreco’s animal nutrition division, and Wageningen University & Research (WUR) have expressed in a Letter of Intent their intention to strengthen collaboration to accelerate scientific progress in the domain of animal and food sciences. The cooperation aims to enhance sustainability of livestock production by developing knowledge and accelerating innovations in animal nutrition to improve animal health and welfare.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Smart Farming Technology Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Farmers Edge, Auroras, John Deere, Raven Industries

A new research study on Worldwide Smart Farming Technology Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assessment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk & Precision Planting.
AgricultureFood Navigator

Danone pulling plug on more than 80 US organic dairy farmers

More than 80 dairy farmers in the northeast of the US who sell milk to Horizon Organic, a part of Danone, will see their contracts end in August 2022. Producers in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and some parts of New York have received formal letters from Danone. In a statement,...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Argentina’s Leading Producer of Organic Wines Adds White Wine to USDA-Certified Organic Virgen Range

Domaine Bousquet, Argentina’s largest producer and exporter of organic wines, has released its first USDA-certified organic white wine. The no-sulfites-added Virgen Organic Chardonnay 2021 debuts in major markets nationwide, joining an existing trio of reds: Virgen Red Blend, Virgen Cabernet Sauvignon, and Virgen Malbec. All four wines, line-priced at a budget-friendly $13 SRP, are imported by Miami-based Origins Organic Imports.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network is Blockchain-Based to Integrate Waste Plastic Recycling at a Global Level for Unprecedented Scalability and Impact Solving Planetary Waste-Plastic Cri

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has filed for intellectual property protection of its technology entitled 'Method and Apparatus for Plastic Waste Recycling' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering its global Plastic Conversion Network ('PCN').
AgricultureGreenBiz

Planting the seeds for better vertical farm crops

Humans have been farming outside for around 12,000 years. Over those thousands of years, farmers have stumbled upon or bred specific varieties of plants and seeds that do well in outdoor field farming environments. And as farming has turned from a local business to a massive profit-making behemoth, the process of developing the best seeds for quality, quantity and resilience has become its own inner industry. According to a Food and Agriculture seed industry report, the worldwide commercial seed market in 2018 was over $41 billion.
Sylacauga, ALsylacauganews.com

Pursell to partner with Sollio Agriculture to build fertilizer coating plant in Canada

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sylacauga’s Pursell Agri-Tech has made a major move that will produce its industry leading fertilizer coating technology across the Canadian border. Today Pursell announced a new partnership with Sollio Agriculture, forming a joint venture to build and operate a fertilizer coating plant in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada. The plant will be dedicated to the production of advanced controlled-release fertilizers (CRF).
AgricultureCapital Journal

Harvesting failed crops as forage

Many producers across the state are planning to harvest failed grain crops as much-needed forage for livestock as South Dakota continues seeing warmer than average temperatures and limited rainfall. While drought-stressed crops can still be used as forage, there are many factors to consider before harvesting, specifically soil health and...
Agriculturefairfieldcitizenonline.com

They train Mexican agricultural entrepreneurs

The Mexican agribusiness consortium Grupo Altex has promoted the training of 91 agricultural entrepreneurs in the national field, in order to create small formal companies that allow the commercialization of agricultural products at market prices without intermediaries and create formal jobs that inhibit the migration of people to different cities in Mexico or the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy