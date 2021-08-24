obituary: Reagan Christine Alves

Reagan Christine Alves, 14, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 in an automobile accident. Reagan, or Hurricane Reagan, as she was lovingly nicknamed, blew on to the scene May 19, 2007. No one was ever the same again. She touched every life she encountered, animals, people, and most especially the underdogs. She was highly competitive, intelligent and fiercely loyal to her loved ones. She was tenacious in everything that mattered to her, and everything mattered to her. She never left a room without telling you she loved you. Words that people use to describe her were headstrong, devoted, brilliant, intense, perceptive, free spirited and an unequivocal leader with a tender heart.