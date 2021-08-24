Ad Audris Adds Accessibility to the Quaker Campus

This article is also available in print: Quaker Campus, Volume 19 — Issue 1, dated Aug. 24, 2021, on the Whittier College campus. Over the past year and a half, the Quaker Campus has seen a lot of change. From moving entirely online to expanding our presence on social media, the QC is better than ever! One of the most recent changes we have made at the QC is our level of accessibility — specifically, that of people’s ability to view our website. Instead of having to physically read every single article, you now have the option to listen to it. Just below the featured image of every article is an audio player that will read out the title, author, and content of each piece we publish; you even have the ability to speed up or slow down the pace of the narration by pressing the default ‘1x’ button on the bottom left corner of the player. You will notice, too, on the bottom left corner of the audio player, the name of the company that helped us put all of this together.