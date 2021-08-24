How to get Season of the Lost Season Pass Exotic Lorentz Driver in Destiny 2
The start of Season 15, Season of the Lost, in Destiny 2 is gearing up to bring plenty of changes for the upcoming expansion of The Witch Queen, set to release February 22, 2022. With the start of Season of the Lost, there’s a battle pass available to all players at the start, and you can purchase to pay for it at any time. There’s a free track and a premium track. Both of them unlocks access to the latest Fusion Rifle exotic, Lorentz Driver.www.gamepur.com
