How to get Season of the Lost Season Pass Exotic Lorentz Driver in Destiny 2

By Zack Palm
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of Season 15, Season of the Lost, in Destiny 2 is gearing up to bring plenty of changes for the upcoming expansion of The Witch Queen, set to release February 22, 2022. With the start of Season of the Lost, there’s a battle pass available to all players at the start, and you can purchase to pay for it at any time. There’s a free track and a premium track. Both of them unlocks access to the latest Fusion Rifle exotic, Lorentz Driver.

