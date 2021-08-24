Cancel
MicroStrategy Adds Additional 3,907 Bitcoins to Holdings

 7 days ago

In a tweet on Tuesday, Michael Saylor announced that MicroStrategy has bought 3,907 Bitcoins and now holds more than 108,00 BTC. Business intelligence company, MicroStrategy, has continued its shopping spree of Bitcoin in 2021 and purchased an additional 3,907 BTC with proceeds from ATM facility sales. This is according to a Tweet sent out by MicroStrategy’s co-founder and CEO, Michael Saylor. The tweet itself reads, “MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 3,907 bitcoins for ~$177 million in cash at an average price of ~$45,294 per #bitcoin. As of 8/23/21 we #hodl ~108,992 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.918 billion at an average price of ~$26,769 per bitcoin.”

