MicroStrategy Adds Additional 3,907 Bitcoins to Holdings

Bitcoin is still up in price despite the recent dips and the predictions have not slowed down. If anything, they have become even more prominent. Famed CEO of ARK Invest Cathie Wood has always been bullish on Bitcoin. The CEO earlier in the year had given what some would call an optimistic prediction for the asset. But to Wood, this is not too optimistic. When asked about her prediction, Wood explained that she and her firm still stand by the prediction.