BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2021 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup
Star-studded lineup that will deliver memorable mash-up moments. José Andrés, Guy Fieri, Aarón Sánchez, Gail Simmons, Roy Choi and Ayesha Curry to headline the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading an all-star roster of top chefs perfectly paired with entertainers and musicians, including festival headliner Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Maren Morris, Portugal.The Man, Black Pumas, James Murphy, Finneas and more.www.rosevilletoday.com
