Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2021 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

By Staff
rosevilletoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar-studded lineup that will deliver memorable mash-up moments. José Andrés, Guy Fieri, Aarón Sánchez, Gail Simmons, Roy Choi and Ayesha Curry to headline the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading an all-star roster of top chefs perfectly paired with entertainers and musicians, including festival headliner Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Maren Morris, Portugal.The Man, Black Pumas, James Murphy, Finneas and more.

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Tsai
Person
Jonathan Sadowski
Person
Roy Choi
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Tyler Florence
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Warren G
Person
José Andrés
Person
Gail Simmons
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlerock Napa Valley#Food Drink#Beverages#Bottlerock Napa Valley#G Eazy#The Man#Ktvu Sports Anchor#Culinary#Kcbs#Facebook#Twitter#Bottlerocknapa#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy