Baltimore, MD

Anne Arundel County Police Charge Baltimore Man with Gun, Drug Possession Following Arrest in Hanover

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HA5hs_0bbX6ZZU00

Anne Arundel County Police officers charged a Baltimore man with gun and drug related charges following an arrest in Hanover.

On August 22, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gold 2007 Lexus in the 7200 block of Parkway Drive in Hanover. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2va8RA_0bbX6ZZU00

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded 9mm Taurus G3C handgun, 177.33 grams of suspected marijuana, and $819.00 U.S. currency.

The driver was identified as:

Rodney Glenn Mathew Proctor Jr.

29-year-old

5200 block of Norwood Avenue

Baltimore, Maryland

