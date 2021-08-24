Iconic Two Rivers Lodge burns as investigation into string of arsons continues
The Two Rivers Lodge east of Fairbanks burned in the early morning hours of Monday, amid a string of still-unsolved arsons in the Two Rivers-Pleasant Valley area this summer. So far, public safety officials have not said arson caused the fire at the lodge, seen completely engulfed in flames a little after midnight in videos on social media. But fire marshals are investigating nine other structures that have burned in the area that they say were intentionally set.www.ktoo.org
