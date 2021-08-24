Iconic Two Rivers Lodge burns as investigation into string of arsons continues

Added by hcorson on August 30, 2021. The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Alaska State Troopers arrested a 17-year-old Interior Alaska resident for starting fires at multiple structures on Chena Hot Springs Road starting in May, including the fire at Two Rivers Lodge earlier this week. The 17 year old was identified as a person of interest in the Two Rivers Lodge fire and was located on surveillance video filling a gas can at a local gas station just before the fire was set. After search warrants were obtained for his home, electronics, and vehicle, additional digital and physical evidence was uncovered by investigators. The suspect now sits in the Fairbanks Youth Facility on two counts of Arson I, five counts of Arson II, four counts of Burglary II, as well as multiple counts of criminal mischief. The Arson I charges will auto-waive the suspect to adult status, and he will be tried as an adult. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.