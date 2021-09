The United States Preventive Services Task Force has come out with a new recommendation that overweight Americans 35-and-older should seek screening for type 2 diabetes. The recommendation is significant for two reasons: One, the recommended age is now five years earlier than it was before, moving screening dates up from 40-year-old adults to 35-year-old ones; and two, it means that some 40 percent of the population of adults qualify for being screened for diabetes.