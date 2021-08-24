Cancel
Public Health

Fauci: U.S. could control COVID by spring 2022 if more people get shots

By Susan Heavey Reuters
Wenatchee World
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won fuller FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious...

