What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?

I sure don’t envy the people under all that pressure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They’ve been at the brunt of an extended media barrage to approve Covid vaccines more quickly. I didn’t agree they were moving too slowly – I wrote about why over at The Atlantic – but at least I could see a basis for taking that position. In the U.S., a lot of mandates were waiting for that green light, and the country is suffering a heavy toll, given extensive resistance to both vaccination and containment measures.