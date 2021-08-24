Cancel
What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?

 7 days ago

Full FDA approval is a milestone that may help build confidence among the vaccine hesitant about the safety of the vaccines. Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they’re waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has since granted that approval for those age 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had to happen for the FDA to advance from emergency use authorization, or EUA, to full approval?

