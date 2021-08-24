Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Please, Don’t Fall For “Market Price” Bourbon at the Whiskey Bar

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust about any consumer who buys whiskey regularly should likely be able to tell you that pricing for brown spirits has gotten a little out of control in the last few years. Ask a more dedicated bourbon geek about the phenomenon, though, and they’ll let you know in no uncertain terms just how off-the-rails this corner of the spirits world has become. As overzealous and newly minted bourbon geeks have flooded the scene, desperate to collect any bottle that the groupthink anoints as worthy of hype, they’ve normalized ridiculous, predatory pricing that has quickly migrated from the “secondary market” to the primary market. As we’ve previously chronicled in depth, package stores have increasingly taken to gouging whiskey drinkers by simply rationalizing that if someone is going to make hundreds of dollars in profit per bottle, it might as well be them rather than a customer who stood in line to buy something they could then flip online. There’s an assumption in place that no price is too high; cynical confidence that a desperate whiskey geek will eventually come along and pay it, and to date, the price gougers have rarely been wrong.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Gouging#Product Market#Whiskey#Black Market#Restaurants#Food Drink#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksgrmag.com

One Bourbon’s Whiskey League returns

Whiskey League is back at One Bourbon beginning in September. Participants will have the chance to drink a wide variety of whiskies during a series of exclusive events at One Bourbon’s private dining space, the Lounge and Oak Room. Sessions will take place every Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 8-Oct....
DrinksFood & Wine

This Year's Bourbon County Stout Lineup Includes Beers Inspired by Whiskey & Cola and Strawberry Ice Cream Bars

After nearly three decades, you'd think beer lovers might tire of Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout lineup announcements — an annual preview of which different variants will be released for the year. A lot has changed since that very first bourbon barrel-aged stout was released back in the '90s: The Chicago-based Goose Island Brewery was bought out by Anheuser-Busch, and in turn, these once hard-to-find beers are about as ubiquitous as 14-percent ABV barrel-aged stouts can be.
DrinksPosted by
Mens Journal

Yes, You Can Drink Whiskey in Summer. These Cask-Strength Bourbons and Ryes Are Perfect on the Rocks

When temperatures spike above 90 and humidity hovers just as high, sipping a neat whiskey sounds about as refreshing as mowing the lawn. But you don’t have to abandon whiskey during the dog days of summer—you just have to rethink your drink. Instead of pouring a delicate Glencairn full of subtly scented scotch, break out your biggest rocks glasses and pour yourself a few hearty fingers of cask-strength bourbon or rye.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Oak & Eden Coffee Steeped Oak Bourbon & Brew

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Oak & Eden. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Lost Lantern Single Cask #8 Balcones Straight Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Lost Lantern. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Belfour Small Batch Straight Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Belfour Spirits. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Jim Beam Fills 17 Millionth Bourbon Barrel Since Prohibition

Jim Beam recently celebrated the filling of its 17 millionth barrel of bourbon since prohibition, and remarkably, noted the filling of one million barrels during 18 months of the pandemic. Global demand for whiskey has allowed for what’s said to be an accelerated pace for the creation of American bourbon,...
RecipesNews Channel Nebraska

14 Tiki Drink Recipes and Stocking Your Bar

Originally Posted On: https://crewsupplyco.com/blogs/sidebar/tiki-drink-recipes-blog-post. In celebration of National Rum Day on August 16th, we’re going to explore some aspects of tiki drinks since rum is the most common spirit used. We’ll take a look at the origin of tiki drinks, help you get your bar set up to make drinks and then share 14 of our favorite tiki drink recipes.
Drinkswinemag.com

Wine Enthusiast Podcast: Love Hard Seltzer? Have We Got a Wine for You!

Over the past few years, hard seltzer has taken over the drinks world. Has the bubble burst? Or, is it about to take a different shape?. Say hello to wine-based seltzers. While most hard seltzers are made from fermented sugars, specifically malt, these drinks use wine as a boozy base. And more winemakers are getting into the seltzer game.
DrinksPaste Magazine

Old Fitzgerald Fall 2021 (11 Year) Bourbon Review

It’s an odd feeling when you come to realize that a certain distillery’s specific mash bill seems to read differently to your taste buds than it does to most other people. For me, that’s the wheated bourbon mash bill at Heaven Hill—the combination of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malted barley that makes up everything under the Larceny and Old Fitzgerald brand names. It’s just one of those cases where other people seem to taste them one way, and I taste them another.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Guide to bars and eateries in the "Don't you forget about me" series

The pandemic put the kibosh on people's entertainment plans, whether it was for a few months or well over a year. And it took its toll on your favorite places, many of which barely slogged through the shutdown. But restrictions, at least for now, have been lifted and Milwaukee bars and restaurants are more than ready to serve you.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Pursuit United Blended Straight Bourbon

In the spirits industry, it’s increasingly common to see releases “by” or “from” big-name celebrities and influencers. As it turns out, Emmy Awards do not always equate with fantastic pours from sourced product. But what if the influencers are endemic to the spirits space? What if their claim to fame is the content they produce around liquor, or a particular category thereof?
DrinksPosted by
MassLive.com

Beer Nut: Recycling beer into whiskey

It’s no secret that the pandemic caused a lot of breweries to waste a lot of beer. Kegged beer that could no longer be distributed to closed bars basically was flushed away. In the U.K. alone, nearly 90 million pints had been tossed as of February. It’s also no secret...
Drinksvinepair.com

Whether Counting Cash or Cachet, It’s Time to Take Flavored Spirits Seriously

As someone who’d spent most of his adult life working behind the bar, Chris Moran knew exactly what he was getting into when he launched his chili-pepper-infused Ghost Tequila in 2016. “As a bartender, you’re taught that you should take quality spirits and craft something yourself,” he says. “I was biased against flavored spirits.”
DrinksBevNET.com

Happenstance Whiskey Is Now Available

Happenstance, a premium whiskey spirit that celebrates life’s moments that happen by chance, is available for distribution through Lipman Brothers. The Nashville-based, female-owned brand launched its Founder’s Edition, straight bourbon whiskey that contains a complex combination of vanilla, hazelnut, toasted oak, honey, and toffee notes – double distilled, barrel-aged to perfection.
DrinksMaxim

Jim Beam's Latest Little Book Premium Whiskey Is a Bold Blend of Aged Bourbons and Rye

Jim Beam's latest entry in its top-shelf Little Book lineup is a bold new blend of aged whiskies that packs a serious punch. For each of the past five years, eight-generation distiller Freddie Noe has carefully crafted a custom expression featuring the Kentucky distillery's best grain spirits. The latest release, titled Little Book Chapter 5: The Invitation, clocks in at 116.8 proof—or 58.4 percent ABV.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2021

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Brown-Forman. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy