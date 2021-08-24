Please, Don’t Fall For “Market Price” Bourbon at the Whiskey Bar

Just about any consumer who buys whiskey regularly should likely be able to tell you that pricing for brown spirits has gotten a little out of control in the last few years. Ask a more dedicated bourbon geek about the phenomenon, though, and they’ll let you know in no uncertain terms just how off-the-rails this corner of the spirits world has become. As overzealous and newly minted bourbon geeks have flooded the scene, desperate to collect any bottle that the groupthink anoints as worthy of hype, they’ve normalized ridiculous, predatory pricing that has quickly migrated from the “secondary market” to the primary market. As we’ve previously chronicled in depth, package stores have increasingly taken to gouging whiskey drinkers by simply rationalizing that if someone is going to make hundreds of dollars in profit per bottle, it might as well be them rather than a customer who stood in line to buy something they could then flip online. There’s an assumption in place that no price is too high; cynical confidence that a desperate whiskey geek will eventually come along and pay it, and to date, the price gougers have rarely been wrong.