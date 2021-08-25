Reward in officer's killing up to $100,000 - Officer Briscoe's body being returned

A fallen New Orleans Police detective is returning to the Crescent City after being fatally shot in Houston, Texas while on an off-duty trip with fellow members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

Everett Briscoe was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD.

The reward for information in his killing has been increased to $100,000 with money contributed from Crimestoppers of New Orleans, the city of Houston and especially Tillman Fertitta, the owner of Grotto Ristorante, where Briscoe and friends were having dinner before he was shot and killed.

The announcement of the dramatic reward hike came at a press conference in Houston that included the city's mayor, Sylvester Turner, the police chief Reed Timmer, Fertitta and Houston's Crimestoppers organization.

The hunt continues for the two men who held up Briscoe, who was dining with fellow Zulu member Dyrin Riculfy over the weekend.

"They told everybody to get down on the ground and Everett got down and they saw his gun and when they saw his gun I think it made them panic," said Tyronn Thompson, another Zulu member who was eating across the street.

Turner vowed to find the criminals.

"Somebody out there knows something," he said. "There is no doubt in my mind... We know who you are and somebody out there knows who you are. We will not stop until we find you. We will use every resource available to find you."

Both Briscoe and Riculfy were shot before the gunmen fled. Briscoe succumbed to his injuries Saturday and Riculfy is listed in critical condition at a Houston hospital.

Tuesday, Briscoe's casket, draped in a U.S. flag, was wheeled from a Houston-area funeral home to a waiting hearse to take his body to New Orleans.

An escort of Houston Police officers accompanied Briscoe's body to Beaumont, near the Louisiana state line, when a delegation from the NOPD took over.

In New Orleans, a patrol vehicle parked outside the NOPD's first district station was covered with a black and blue shroud to honor Briscoe, and adorned with flowers in a memorial to his service.

"You couldn't have a better community police officer than Everett Briscoe," NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said Sunday during a press conference.

The two gunmen remained at large Tuesday afternoon, despite the attempted robbery taking place on a populated street. Surveillance footage capturing some blurry images of them and a $10,000 reward being offered for any information leading to their arrest.

Houston and New Orleans police are expected to announce an increase in the reward available for information, hoping that somebody will come forward to ID the men.

