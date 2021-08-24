WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah provides state COVID-19 update

As Maine continues its fight against the coronavirus , vaccine rollout is among the top priorities for public health officials and Maine Gov. Janet Mills .

Maine Vaccine Data

Current data for Maine's vaccine progress

MAINE DAILY UPDATE COVID-19 VACCINATION DATA

All people age 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older.

Non-Maine residents can also get vaccinated in Maine.

The state's appointment system is live here .

Data as of Monday, August 23:

Total Maine vaccine doses: 1,625,081

First Dose: 790,166

Final Dose: 834,915

Note: Johnson & Johnson vaccination data is included in the "Final dose" data because it's considered the only dose needed.

The Maine CDC vaccine dashboard is generally updated each day at 10 a.m. to include data from the previous day. NEWS CENTER Maine will update as soon as the data becomes available.

Daily Coronavirus Updates

Daily Maine coronavirus updates on case data, deaths, outbreaks, and more

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

The Maine CDC does not report cases and deaths that occur between Saturday and Monday until Tuesday of each week.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will broadcast the briefing live on air, as well as stream it live on our website.

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19 on Tuesday. The state death toll stands at 924.

On Tuesday, the Maine CDC reported 363 additional COVID-19 cases in the state over a three-day span (Saturday - Monday).

Of the 74,022 total cases, 53,635 have been confirmed, and 20,387 are probable.

Maine CDC Briefing: Tuesday, August 24

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah hosted a state COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

117 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 117 people, 59 are being treated in an intensive care unit (ICU) and 26 are on a ventilator. Shah said that is an increase of 60 people in the hospital with COVID-19 compared to two weeks ago. Shah also said there are more people in the ICU with COVID-19 than were hospitalized in total across the state two weeks ago.

Shah said 70 to 75% of the people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine are not fully vaccinated.

"I can't think of a starker series of numbers to show the impact that COVID-19, in particular the delta variant, have had on Maine just in a two-week period," he said.

Maine has the capacity for 329 people to be in an ICU, according to Shah, who said that as of Monday, there were 52 ICU beds available across the state.

"Now it's important to note that those ICU beds are not specifically set aside for COVID patients," Shah said. "Those ICU beds are for everyone out there, anyone out there who might need critical care, perhaps because of a car accident, a heart attack, or major surgery. This is a reminder of the ongoing challenges that COVID-19 poses to our health care system, and a reminder that our health care colleagues care for more than just COVID."

Maine's 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests now stands at 4.3%. Two weeks ago, it was 2.9%. Shah did note that Maine's testing volume has gone up and now stands at 333 PCR tests per every 100,000 people in the state. Two weeks ago that number stood at 258 PCR tests per every 100,000 people.

Shah also emphasized the presence of the delta variant in Maine, saying, "100% of the samples that are sequenced in Maine are the delta variant. 100%. Delta is not just the predominant variant in Maine. It is the variant in Maine."

Maine CDC is concerned about the delta variant because it is more contagious and may lead to severe illness, which may lead to higher rates of death, according to Shah.

Shah said that as a result of the significant increase in daily positive test results that are reported to Maine CDC, there are roughly 1,700 positive test results awaiting Maine CDC review. These are results that have come in over the past 36 hours, and as Maine CDC reviews the results to figure out which ones are new COVID cases versus repeat tests, Maine CDC will log the new ones as new cases.

"What this means is that over the next few days, the number of new daily cases in Maine is going to go up, perhaps significantly, as we review those 1,700 results," Shah said. "The bottom line there is that you should expect to see more cases per day over the coming days as compared to the prior few days."

New outbreaks

An outbreak, per CDC guidelines, is defined as three or more cases that are connected in some epidemiological way, either in time or space.

Shah said there are currently 21 open outbreak investigations, nine of which are in health care facilities.

"These are facilities where the employees would be covered by the vaccination rule that Governor Mills announced last week. This is further evidence of why vaccinating our frontline health care workers is more important now than it ever has been before," Shah said. "Not only do we want to protect them because they're putting their lives out on the line every day. We want to protect anyone who goes to those facilities, so that those workers can keep true to their oath to do no harm and [not] accidentally infect someone."





















Maine CDC communications director Robert Long says case data will no longer be routinely updated Sundays, Mondays, or holidays. According to Long, the Maine CDC will conduct case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated on the website by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Long said outbreak investigations will continue as they have throughout the pandemic, and the Maine CDC will continue to issue notifications of elevated public risk whenever elevated public risk is identified.









MAINE COVID-19 COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA

COVID-19 Transmission in Maine Counties

Masking indoors is recommended in areas of 'substantial' or 'high' community transmission

The U.S. CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of "substantial or high" community transmission .

Here's where Maine counties stand as of Monday, August 23:

High

Waldo County

Piscataquis County

Penobscot County

Aroostook County

Somerset County

Substantial

Oxford County

York County

Lincoln County

Knox County

Hancock County

Washington County

Franklin County

Moderate

Kennebec County

Androscoggin County

Cumberland County

Sagadahoc County

How to Get Vaccinated

To get the COVID-19 vaccine, you must make an appointment

Appointments are required at most locations, but some clinics offer walk-in appointments. Availability is dependent on vaccine supply. These listings are subject to change and will be updated regularly.

How to get an appointment

The state also maintains this list of vaccine sites.

Note: Online appointments are only available for those age 18 older. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals ages 12 and older, but consent from a parent or legal guardian is required to vaccinate children.

Maine DHHS says in the coming days, the list of vaccination sites will indicate which are able to vaccinate youth.

Vaccine and COVID-19 basics

Understanding COVID-19

The answers to these questions have been derived from the U.S. CDC, Maine CDC, and various health experts.

What is the vaccine?

Three COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer, one by Moderna, and one by Johnson & Johnson, have received emergency-use authorization by the FDA and are currently in distribution across the country. Several others are in development.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine, which U.S. regulators say offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, was given emergency use authorization from the FDA on Feb. 27.

U.S. regulators said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer .













Can the vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

No. The vaccines in distribution do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19.

So, how do they work?

The vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Are there any side effects?

Common side effects include soreness or swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, tiredness, and/or a headache in the days following vaccination. Occasionally, there are more serious reactions or "adverse reactions" to the vaccine. Federal authorities are tracking those reactions through an online database.

Learn more about side effects here .







How many doses do I need?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each call for two doses. An interval of 21 to 28 days between doses is recommended, but the World Health Organization has said that the interval can be extended up to six weeks amid vaccine supply constraints.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

U.S. regulators said transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge.

Which vaccine should I get?

Health experts say to take whichever vaccine is available. The evidence of effectiveness shows no reason to favor one vaccine over another .

In fact, you can't choose which vaccine you get. Here's a VERIFY about that.







How much does the vaccine cost?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by the federal government at no cost to enrolled COVID-19 vaccination providers. Administration fees may vary.

Should I get vaccinated if I’ve already had the virus?

Yes. Regardless of the previous infection, the U.S. CDC says people should be vaccinated. If you’ve been infected in the last three months, the CDC says it's OK to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited.

What are variants?

The U.S. CDC explains that viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants persist. Numerous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are being tracked in the United States and globally during this pandemic.

Most variants cause similar COVID-19 symptoms. Some may cause more people to get sicker and die, for example, Alpha and Delta variants.

What variants are of concern in the U.S.?

Alpha (B.1.1.7)

Beta (B.1.351)

Gamma (P.1)

Delta (B.1.617.2)

Click here to learn more about these variants.

Will vaccines be effective against COVID-19 variants?

FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines protect against Delta and other known variants.

These vaccines are effective at keeping people from getting COVID-19, getting very sick, and dying.

People who are vaccinated are also less likely to spread COVID-19.

The US CDC doesn’t know how effective the vaccines will be against new variants that may arise.

Learn more about variants from the U.S. CDC here .





After I get the vaccine, do I have to keep wearing a mask?

The U.S. CDC updated its guidance on wearing masks in indoor public settings.

Here in Maine it means based on the level of community transmission of the coronavirus, people are encouraged to mask up, even if they are vaccinated. But contrary to what some people may think, mask usage is not mandatory in Maine.

Maine has adopted the latest public health guidelines of the U.S. CDC. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah makes it clear that "these are recommendations, not requirements."

The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of "substantial or high" community transmission.

"Substantial transmission" means at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days. "High transmission" is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last week.

Click here to track community transmission in Maine.

Click here for more vaccine information from the U.S. CDC.