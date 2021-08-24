Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Gunner Class Guide
Every team needs a versatile and reliable grunt in its ranks, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite has just such a character class for players to try out when they first start the game. Gunners may not have access to cutting-edge gear like Technicians and Recon soldiers, but they're dependable fighters that have been designed to not only dish out a ton of damage, but to do so quickly as well. If you're looking to play through the game with a straightforward approach, here's everything that you need to know about the Gunner's classic approach to wiping out bugs in Aliens: Fireteam Elite.www.gamespot.com
