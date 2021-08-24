Cancel
'Ultimate drummer': Stars react to Charlie Watts' death

riverbender.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones. Here's reaction to the 80-year-old Watts' death Tuesday in...

www.riverbender.com

