Absentee 2 Ballotpedia

Cover picture for the articleIn the 2020 general election, voters cast 70.6 million absentee/mail-in ballots, and election officials rejected 0.8% of them, according to data released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC). The number of absentee/mail-in ballots cast in 2020 marked a 111% increase over 2016. And by comparison, absentee mail-in ballot rejection rates in 2018 and 2016 were 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively.

ElectionsSan Francisco Chronicle

Guide to recall election, ballot and the voting process

County election officials have sent recall ballots to every registered California voter, which should arrive this week. The election is on Sept. 14 — the last day to cast a ballot on whether to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office. Statewide polls show that likely voters are virtually tied on whether to remove the governor before his term ends on Jan. 2, 2023.
Georgia Statebloomberglaw.com

Georgia Absentee Ballot Postage Not a Poll Tax, 11th Cir. Says

Georgia’s failure to pay the cost of postage for absentee ballots returned by mail doesn’t amount to an unconstitutional poll tax because it’s just the cost of having a ballot delivered rather than dropping it off in person, according to a Friday ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.
Washington County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Request Collinsville School Election Absentee Ballot

Voters in Washington County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the September 14, Collinsville I-6 Special School Election should apply now. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
Lynn, MAlynnjournal.com

Absentee Ballot Applications Point to Significant Interest in Mayoral Election

City Clerk Janet Rowe said that the process of sending out absentee ballots to voters for the Sept. 14 election will begin next week. The high number of requests that the Election Department has received for absentee ballot applications is an indicator of the significant interest in the highly contested race for mayor, with three candidates, City Council President Darren P. Cyr, and School Committee members Jared Nicholson and Michael Satterwhite, contending for the top two spots that would qualify them for the Nov. 2 final election ballot. One of the three candidates will be eliminated from the race for mayor on Sept. 14.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Early voting runoff election

Early voting will continue through Tuesday in the special runoff election for Victoria city council District 3. Voting at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., will be from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. A photo ID is required to vote in this election. All...
Electionspdjnews.com

Voters should apply early for absentee ballots

Voters in Noble County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the September 14, 2021 County Commissioner District 3 Special Election should apply now. The completed application for absentee voting must be submitted to the County Election Board by Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballot applications are available at the County Election Board office located on the first floor of the Noble…
Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany County to cover absentee ballot postage

ALBANY – The County Legislature and Board of Elections will provide prepaid postage on all absentee ballot return envelopes for this November’s election. The decision is meant to reduce barriers to voting and make it easier for voters who might not be comfortable voting in person with a rise in coronavirus cases locally and nationwide.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Torrington City Clerk: Get your absentee ballots now

TORRINGTON — City Clerk Carol Anderson is asking all registered voters who want to use an absentee ballot in November to get them now. A primary election is also coming up in September, with Democrat Jeremy Kincaid challenging the party’s endorsed Board of Education candidates, followed by voting on Election Day.
Mcalester, OKMcAlester News

5 THINGS TO KNOW: How do I request an absentee ballot for Sept. 14 elections?

Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes provides information regarding absentee ballots for the upcoming Sept. 14 elections. 1. When should voters apply for absentee ballots to be on time for the upcoming elections in McAlester, Hartshorne and the Quinton School District?. Voters in Pittsburg County who want absentee ballots...
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: In-person absentee voting is an oxymoron

I wish to comment on an article on page 3 of today’s Fauquier Times [Aug. 18]. The headline reads “Supervisors re-establish additional in-person absentee voting sites for 2021 election.”. Maybe my definition of the word “absentee” is out of date. I always considered “absentee” as meaning unable to personally appear....
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

Ga. study moving forward in absentee ballot signature matches

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is moving forward with a study of the effectiveness of the signature verification process that the state previously used for absentee ballots. A University of Georgia professor has been hired to do the study that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced in December.
Manning, IA1380kcim.com

Early Voting Opens But Absentee Request Deadline Approaches For IKM-Manning Bond Referendum

With less than three weeks to go before residents with the IKM-Manning Community School District head to their voting locations, determining the outcome of a $19.95 million bond referendum, the district is offering details on absentee voting rules and distributing videos about their facilities’ needs in both Manning and Irwin. New voting laws have gone into effect this year, requiring registered voters to request an absentee ballot before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The form can be downloaded through the link included below and then either mailed or hand-delivered to the County Auditor’s office of residency in Audubon, Carroll, Crawford or Shelby Counties. The ballots will be mailed and those must be filled out and returned to the Auditor’s Office by Sept. 14. The delivery can only be made by the voter, someone in the voter’s household, an immediate family member or a special delivery agent and must be in the auditor’s possession by 8 p.m. on election night to be counted. As of Wednesday, early voting is allowed at any of those auditor’s offices. IKM-Manning Superintendent, Trevor Miller, says they want to ensure the community members have the most accurate and up-to-date information on these new voting rules. “We know that many residents are opting to vote absentee. It’s important to know which changes have gone into effect so that everyone in our community can ensure their vote gets counted,” he says. And getting the facts is important to Miller, the school board and the bond committee as they have created videos on the proposed renovation plans. The three videos produced to date include the CEO of a thriving Manning business who has five children in the district, educators and community members. They can also be found by following the links below.
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Day

Connecticut's COVID-19 absentee voting option remains as another pandemic election approaches

The region is bracing for another coronavirus pandemic election. With municipal elections on Nov. 2, local clerks say they’re adjusting to a new normal. As was the case in the 2020 general election, and due to a provision in the state budget passed this legislative session, all voters will be able to check the COVID-19 box as a reason for voting via absentee ballot.
Laramie County, WYPosted by
The Cheyenne Post

Absentee and early voting for November’s tax election starts Sept. 17.

Absentee and early voting for Laramie County’s Nov. 2 election on the 1% specific purpose sales and use tax (6th penny) begins Sept. 17. Voters will consider 14 ballot propositions, grouped into the categories of public safety, roads, infrastructure, and community enhancements. Voters may vote for or against each proposition and a proposition must receive a majority of votes cast on it to be approved.
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Absentee voting requests are open for Iowa residents. Here's how to request ballots

Those who live in the state of Iowa now can request absentee ballots for the combined city council and school board election and the Burlington City Council primary. The Burlington primary is just a few weeks away, and with early voting starting for Burlington residents on Sept. 13, obtaining ballots is of the utmost importance for the Des Moines County Auditor's Office.

